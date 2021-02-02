Robert Rice

Robert Lee Rice, 48, of South Pont, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rice.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2–3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hall Funeral Home to assist the family with services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.