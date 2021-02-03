Joyce Boggs

Oct. 26, 1946–Feb. 1, 2021

Joyce K. Boggs, 74, of Ironton, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Clinton Brookover and Edith Mae Powers Brookover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Chapman.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry R. Boggs.

Joyce was a member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene, where she was very active, and was retired from the Pathology Department at the VA Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service.

Face masks and social distancing is required for those attending.

