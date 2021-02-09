Anderson’s 23 keys Lady Panthers’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — It was like a couple of kids riding an elevator. They just kept going up and down.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers had their ups and downs on Monday but finished on the top floor as they beat the South Gallia Lady Rebels 49-35.

“We’re a really young team so we play well in spurts. We need to develop some consistency,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

“Blake Anderson had a nice game for us and Brooklyn McComas hits some big shots. That’s nice to see out of a freshman.”

Anderson scored a game-high 23 points while Maddie Ward added 10 points to her career total. McComas hit a pair of key 3-pointers as she scored 8 points for the Lady Panthers (14-6).

Jessie Rutt scored 15 points and Macie Sanders 11 to pace South Gallia.

Chesapeake led just 7-6 after the first quarter but pulled away to a 19-12 halftime lead as Anderson hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points. Rutt had 5 of the Lady Rebels’ 6 points.

The Lady Panthers opened up a little more breathing room in the third quarter as Anderson scored 6 points and McComas hit a big 3-pointer and it was 40-30.

Rutt was 6-of-8 at the foul line and Tori Tackett 2-for-2 to account for all of South Gallia’s scoring.

In the fourth quarter, Anderson scored 6 points, McComas had a huge 3-pointer and scored 5 while Ward added 4 more. All three players went 2-for-2 at the foul line in the quarter.

Sanders scored 6 points and Rutt had 4 points including a 3-pointer for the Lady Rebels.

South Gallia 6 6 8 15 = 35

Chesapeake 7 12 11 19 = 49

SOUTH GALLIA (10-12): Tori Triplett 2 0 2-2 6, Macie Sanders 4 0 3-7 11, Bella Cochran 0 0 0-0 0, Jessie Rutt 2 1 8-12 15, Kennedy Lambert 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Waugh 0 0 1-2 1, Ryleigh Halley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1 14-23 35. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (14-6): Kandace Pauley 1 0 0-0 2, Blake Anderson 7 1 6-8 23, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 2-2 8, Maddie Ward 4 0 2-4 10, Emily Duncan 3 0 0-0 6, Ashlee Conley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3 10-14 49. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.