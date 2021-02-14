Health department cancels COVID-19 clinic for Monday, due to winter storm warning
Due to the winter storm warning for the area, the Lawrence County Health Department has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Pfizer second dose is canceled for Monday, Feb. 15.
If you have an appointment time for this clinic, the health department will call to reschedule the appointment.
The Lawrence County Health Department apologizes for any inconvenience.
