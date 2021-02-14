Hornets top Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Coal Grove Hornets have picked up a good habit: playing team ball.

The Hornets have been playing team ball all season and they continued that trend on Saturday as three players were in double figures as they beat the Rock Hill Redmen 50-32 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Perry Kingery scored 13 points while Jarren Hicks and Malachi Wheeler had 10 points each for the Hornets (7-8, 5-6). Hunter Staton just missed double figures with 9 points.

Brayden Adams had 9 points, 3 assists and 4 steals for the Redmen (1-15, 0-11). Owen Hankins added 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Caleb Murphy had 5 rebounds.

Coal Grove took a 12-4 first quarter lead as Kingery hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Braxton Horn also made a triple.

Brayden Malone and Hankins had the only baskets of the quarter for Redmen.

Each team scored 9 points in the second quarter and it was 21-13 at the half. Staton hit the first of his three 3-pointers as four different players scored. Jacob Schwab had 4 points and Hankins hit a trifecta for the Redmen.

The Hornets created some cushion in the third quarter by outscoring the Redmen 17-7 to go up 38-20. Wheeler hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points in the quarter and Staton had another trey.

Noah Doddridge scored all 4 of his points in the quarter for Rock Hill.

Both teams had 12 points in the fourth quarter with Kingery scoring 4 and Hicks and Saton getting 3 each for Coal Grove.

Adams had 5 points and Murphy 4 to pace the Redmen.

Coal Grove 12 9 17 12 = 50

Rock Hill 4 9 7 12 = 32

COAL GROVE (7-8, 5-6): Malachi Wheeler 2 1 3-5 10, Landon Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jarren Hicks 4 0 2-3 10, Trevor Hankins 0 0 3-4 3, Hunter Staton 0 3 0-0 9, Elijah Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Stuntebeck 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Horn 1 1 0-0 5, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Mullins 0 0 0-0 0, Perry Kingery 5 1 0-0 13. Totals: 12 6 8-12 50. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (1-15, 0-11): Noah Doddridge 2 0 0-0 4, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-1 0, Owen Hankins 2 1 1-1 8, Caleb Murphy 2 0 1-2 5, Brayden Adams 4 0 1-1 9, Deven Long 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Chanz Pancake 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Schwab 2 0 0-2 4. Totals: 14-49 3-7 32. 3-pt goals: 1-8. Rebounds: 9-O, 19-D = 28 (Hankins 11, Murphy 5). Assists: 7 (Adams 3, Doddridge 2). Steals: 8 (Adams 4, Hankins 2, Doddridge 2). Blocks: 1 (Pancake). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.