OHSAA Girls Sectional Tourney

Ohio High School

Athletic Association

High School Basketball

Girls’ Sectional Tournament

Games at Home Team Site

Division 3

17. Portsmouth West 48, 16. Southeastern 37

8. Leesburg Fairfield 73, 25. Rock Hill 42

9. New Lexington 58, 24. Crooksville 27

3. Fairland52, 29. Lucasville Valley 22

13. Chesapeake 37, 20. South Point 30, OT

5. Coal Grove (64, 28. Wellston 30

12. Federal Hocking 70, 21. Piketon 52

2. North Adams 58, 31. Portsmouth 26

15. Lynchburg Clay 51, 16. Ironton 40

7. Adena 47, 26. Eastern Meigs 39

10. Northwest 42, 23. Minford 27

3. Eastern Brown 64, 30. West Union 14

14. Oak Hill 52, 19 Huntington Ross 33

6. Alexander 57, 27. Zane Trace 18

11. Westfall 48, 22. Nelsonville-York 37

Sectional Finals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Games at 7 p.m.

Portsmouth West winner at No. 1 Wheelersburg

Leesburg at New Lexington

Chesapeake at Fairland

Federal Hocking at Coal Grove

Lynchburg-Clay at North Adams

Northwest at Adena

Oak Hill at Eastern Brown

Westfall at Alexander

All winners advance to district semifinals Feb. 24

——

Division 4

Monday, Feb. 15

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Sciotoville East (1-11) at 16. Whiteoak (2-17)

18. Portsmouth Clay (0-13) vs. 15. Beaver Eastern (1-11)

19. Racine Southern (0-15) at 14. St. Joseph (3-12)

Sectional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 20

All Games 7 p.m.

Whiteoak-East winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1)

9. Green (6-3) at 8. South Gallia (8-9)

13. Western (3-8) at 4. Waterford (11-5)

12. New Boston (7-9) at 5. South Webster (10-6)

Clay-Eastern winner at 2. Peebles (12-1)

10. Symmes Valley (8-5) at 7. Belpre (8-8)

St. Joseph-Southern winner at 3. Trimble (14-3)

11. Manchester (6-11) at 6. Paint Valley (10-6)

Winners advance to district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 25

•Records at time of drawing