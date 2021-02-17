Jeanette Henson
Jeanette Henson, 67, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
