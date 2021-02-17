February 17, 2021

  • 25°

Jeanette Henson

By Obituaries

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Jeanette Henson

Jeanette Henson, 67, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel bars and restaurants are doing enough to meet COVID-19 guidelines?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business