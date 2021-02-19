Betty Kipp

Betty Jean Mann Kipp, 79, of Scottown, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.