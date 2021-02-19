Vada McCallister
Vada McCallister
Vada Ruth McCallister, 85, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Emery McCallister.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Proctorville.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
