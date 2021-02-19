Verna Ellis
Verna Ellis, 87, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
