Reds add Hall of Famer Larkin to broadcast team

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and FOX Sports Ohio announce the broadcast teams for the 2021 season on television and radio.

FOX Sports Ohio

In the FOX Sports Ohio booth, new play-by-play announcer John Sadak will be joined by several former Reds players serving as color analysts, including the addition of Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who will rotate with the returning Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley.

Jim Day rounds out the broadcast team, serving as sideline reporter and he will also reprise the popular Jim Day Podcasts beginning in spring training.

Sadak is in his first season as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Reds and Welsh is in his 29th season as a TV analyst. Day is returning for his 20th season on FOX Sports Ohio.

Larkin has previously worked as a broadcaster at ESPN and MLB Network. He joined ESPN in 2011 as an analyst on Baseball Tonight, the Sunday Night Baseball pregame show, and the network’s coverage of Spring Training and the College World Series. At MLB Network, Larkin was a studio analyst on MLB Tonight and Hot Stove when the network launched in 2009.

FOX Sports Ohio’s Reds Live pregame and postgame show will be hosted by Brian Giesenschlag and Sam LeCure, with Welsh serving on the desk for select games and Charlie Walter filling in for Giesenschlag throughout the season.

Reds On Radio

Tommy Thrall and Jeff Brantley will once again call the action on the Reds on Radio Network with Welsh also serving as a color analyst on select games.

Thrall is in his third season broadcasting for the Reds and his second as the full-time play-by-play announcer on rights holder 700 WLW.

Brantley is in his 15th season as a member of the Reds on Radio and Reds Television Network broadcast teams.

Dave “Yiddy” Armbruster returns for his 36th season as the producer of the Reds On Radio games and producer/host/contributor of the Reds pre-game and post-game shows. Reds fans can listen to Armbruster’s Daily Recaps podcast following each game.

The Reds on Radio network is anchored by flagship 700WLW and includes 133 stations in seven states, which was the third-largest MLB radio network in 2020.