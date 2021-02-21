Gallipolis gets by Rock Hill, 56-46

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — It was a battle of big men, but it was decided by the little guy.

Rock Hill Redmen 6-foot-3 senior center Jacob Schwab went against Gallipolis Blue Devils 6-8 Isaac Clary in what was a virtual standoff.

But guard Brody Fellure scored 13 points as the Blue Devils beat the Redmen 56-46 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

Schwab had 16 points and 7 rebounds while Clary finished with a game-high 19 points.

Brayden Adams had 10 points, 5 assists and 6 steals for the Redmen (1-16, 0-12).

The Redmen took a 12-10 first quarter lead as Owen Hankins and Schwab scored 4 points each. Clary had 8 of the Blue Devils points.

Rock Hill went cold in the second quarter with just 6 points and Gallipolis rallied to take a 20-18 lead at the half.

The third quarter proved to be the biggest difference as Gallipolis opened up a 39-28 lead. Clary had 5 points and Carson Call hit a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points.

Schawb had 4 points for the Redmen.

RockHill outscored the Blue Devils 18-17 in the fourth quarter with Schwab and Adams combining for 10 points and Noah Doddridge knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

But Gallipolis was 11-of-13 from the foul line in the quarter to secure the win. Clary was 3-of-4, Kenyon Franklin 2-for-2 and Call 2-3 at the line.

Rock Hill travels to Adena on Monday for a sectional tournament game at 7 p.m.

Rock Hill 12 6 10 18 = 46

Gallipolis 10 10 19 17 = 56

ROCK HILL (1-16, 0-12): Noah Doddridge 0 2 2-2 8, Owen Hankins 2 0 2-5 6, Caleb Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 5 0 0-0 10, Brayden Malone 1 00 -0 2, Jacob Schwab 8 0 0-1 16, Lane Smith 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 19-38 4-8 46. 3-pt goals: 2-6. Rebounds: 6-O, 20-D = 26 (Schwab 7, Malone 5, Hankins 5, Doddridge 5). Assists: 12 (Adams 5, Doddridge 3, Smith 2). Steals: 10 (Adams 6). Blocks: 1 (Doddridge). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Doddridge.

GALLIPOLIS (NA): Coper Davis 0 0 2-2 2, Kenyon Franklin 2 0 2-2 6, Noah Vanco 1 0 0-0 2, Brody Fellure 5 0 3-4 13, Drake Phillips 0 0 0-0 0, Trent Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Carson Wamsley 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 2 0 0- 4, Carson Call 1 1 2-4 7, Isaac Clary 7 0 5-7 19. Totals: 18 2 14-19 56. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.