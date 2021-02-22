Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Daniel Lloyd Jones, 77, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Miller Cemetery, Miller. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held 9:45–10:45 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
