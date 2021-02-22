U.S. 23 closed, detoured between Greenup and Industrial Parkway

Utility company working at transmission line tower

GREENUP, KENTUCKY – All lanes of US 23 were closed beginning around 7 p.m. Monday, just north of the Industrial Parkway (milepoint 8.6) in Greenup County and all traffic rerouted as American Electric Power began work at a tower carrying overhead transmission lines.

The detours could remain in place for the next 24 hours, or longer if needed. Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays along the detour route.

According to AEP, engineers are conducting an emergency evaluation of a 765-kilovolt transmission line tower because a portion of the structure and several insulators are hanging improperly after recent ice storms.

Given the tower’s proximity to US 23 travel lanes, AEP requested the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reroute all US 23 traffic while crews are working at the location to ensure public safety.

All US 23 traffic will be rerouted between the Industrial Parkway and Greenup using the parkway (KY 67), KY 207, and KY 1. The following signed detour is being established:

Northbound US 23 : All traffic should turn left on KY 67 south at Wurtland, travel KY 67 for four miles, then exit right onto KY 207, and follow KY 207 to KY 1 north to return to US 23 at Greenup.

: All traffic should turn left on KY 67 south at Wurtland, travel KY 67 for four miles, then exit right onto KY 207, and follow KY 207 to KY 1 north to return to US 23 at Greenup. Southbound US 23: All traffic should turn right on KY 1 south, travel KY 1 for nearly 5 miles, then turn left on KY 207 towards Flatwoods, then at the interchange take KY 67 north to return to US 23 at Wurtland.

Through traffic between Columbus, Chillicothe, Portsmouth and destinations south of Ashland such as Louisa, Paintsville, and Pikeville, or commercial traffic connecting between US 23 in Ohio and I-64 should consider using US 52 through Ohio or other alternate routes.

The detour route might not be ideal for tractor trailers and large commercial vehicles. Those vehicles are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.