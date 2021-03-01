Nancy Graham

Nancy Charlene Graham, 77, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Archie Lee Graham.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bald Knob Cemetery. with Brother Mark Adkins officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.–noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.