Russell Boster
Russell Boster
Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Wilbert Millhouse
Wilbert Millhouse Wilbert Ion Millhouse, 39, of Ironton, died on Feb. 21, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident... read more