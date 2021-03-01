March 1, 2021

Russell Boster

Russell Boster

Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

