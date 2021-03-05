Mary Hodge
Mary Hodge
Mary Virginia Hodge, 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky, formerly of Proctorville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
