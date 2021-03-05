March 5, 2021

  • 43°

Mary Hodge

By Obituaries

Published 12:28 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Mary Hodge

Mary Virginia Hodge, 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky, formerly of Proctorville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Per her request, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ironton City Council is discussing the idea of two-hour parking limits for downtown. Do you think this would be a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business