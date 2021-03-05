Mary Hodge

Mary Virginia Hodge, 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky, formerly of Proctorville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Per her request, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

