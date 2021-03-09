John Belville
John Lindsey Belville, 60, of The Plains, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Mr. Belville was born in Ironton, a son to the late Lindsey Belville and the late Beulah Gossett Belville.
Survivors include a daughter, Lindsey (Chad) Vanoster, of Marietta; sisters, Lily Hensley, of Richmond, Kentucky, Susan (George) Wallace, of Russell, Kentucky, Carol Rosebrough, of Ohio; a brother, Thomas Belville, of Ashland, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Neil and Linda Fowler and Daniel Brooks.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, with Minister Mark Day officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to your local animal shelter.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Belville family with arrangements for John.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
