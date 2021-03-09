PROFILE 2021: Heavy Metal – Ironton shop turns steel into many things

There is heavy metal and then there is inch thick steel that requires precision cutting so the end product can be used in anything from making robot carts to ship parts for the U.S. Navy.

In Ironton, Swift Manufacturing gets jobs for a lot of things, whether it is the aforementioned parts or using a 2-D scanner to make replacement parts for machines that were built decades ago.

Zack Moore, the owner of Swift Manufacturing, started the company in 2011.

He had graduated from The Ohio State University with a welding engineering degree.

He originally was in mechanical engineering, but one day the students got to see what other engineering programs the school offered. From there, he became interested in the welding program for a number of reasons.

“The graduating class size was smaller, in the thirties, there was 100 percent job placement and the starting salary was the second highest in the engineering fields,” Moore said. “And I grew up around welding, with my dad being a millwright and working in the shop. The only thing I need to pick up was on the chemical and metallurgical sides of it.”

After graduation, he began working at a pressure vessel manufacturing company in Cincinnati that made parts for oil refinery reactors and petrochemical tanks for companies such as Marathon, BP and Exxon.

“I had interned at Marathon for three years and had worked with that company while at Marathon, so I had an in there,” Moore said. “I would go to clientele inspections for our suppliers, which were a couple of shops similar to this,” Moore explained.

He left that company after it began to lose money and, while hunting for another job, he decided to buy Swift Manufacturing from his father, Mike Moore, and “just run with it and see what we could do with it.”

He started with one building in Ironton. He would do the metal work and his wife, Stacy, ran the office.

“Had one machine and a small fabrication shop,” Moore said. “We originally didn’t fabricate much at all, just steel supply. I still did weld inspection and consultation on the side. It was just the two of us for a year.”

Over the past decade, the company has grown to three buildings with two high pressure water cutting machines and a laser cutting machine and a large area for fabricating both parts and finished products.

“Recently, we started fabricating a lot more things,” Moore said. “The demand is out there and we all had backgrounds for it.”

Some of the things they recently fabricated were robot load/unload carts that carry things like differential gears to the heat treatment furnaces in the Toyota manufacturing plan in Buffalo, West Virginia.

“It is an actuator cart, it will pull up, sense its position. A man behind a heat shield will hit the load button and the heat treatment furnace will open up, it will load up a pallet of gears and then come back a couple hours later and unload the pallet,” Moore explained. “We do a lot of carts, a lot of robotic carts, a lot of galvanized steel pallets for those carts to load and unload.”

Moore said they also do larger fabrication projects, like hand rails for residential and commercial properties.

“We have a pretty large clientele base, pretty much every major company in the area,” Moore said. “Our range ventures from Mineral Wells, West Virginia to Corbin, Kentucky to Columbus. We try to stay within that area. We would rather remain local and to help companies to take care of any problems they have.”

Swift Manufacturing also makes signs and other products that people can see around the area, including the sign at the Gateway project in Ironton, and security doors for schools like Dawson-Bryant, Rock Hill and Sugar Creek Christian Academy.

“Those doors are all 3/16th inch solid steel,” Moore said. “A lot of the schools got grant money for school security and instead of ripping out every door and installing security doors with the wire mesh windows or flat out putting bars over the doors, they wanted a way to increase security while not looking like a prison.”

Moore said that the students of those schools helped with the designs.

“They did the design work themselves. We start from hand sketches or something supplied by an art teacher,” Moore said. “They are fun little projects to do and to play around with the art work.”

Being a job shop, they never know what they are going to make at any given time period.

One week, it may be robot unloaders. Then the next project could be recreating a gear for a machine that was built in the 1940s and its blue prints were lost decades ago. Then it could be a plate for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear program.

“It’s always fun to know where something like that is going to end up,” Moore said. “Our products go everywhere.”

Besides metal, the company also does some work with other materials, from wood to making rubber gaskets.

“So, it is all over the place,” Moore said. “We don’t really have one product line, so it is different every single day.” σ