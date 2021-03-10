Kinsey, West named to C-USA team

DALLAS – Marshall University men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named to the 2021 all-Conference USA first-team and senior Jarrod West was named to the conference’s second-team and all-defensive team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Kinsey added to his C-USA postseason honors having been named to the conference’s all-freshman team in 2019 and earning second-team honors in 2020. The Columbus, Ohio, native is second in C-USA in scoring with 20.0 points per game, 26th most in the country, and has 11 games of 20 or more points this season including a career-high 31 on Dec. 3 in a win at Wright State.

The junior guard is second in C-USA, 47th in Division I men’s basketball, in field-goal percentage (54.2) and had two double-doubles this season. Kinsey is also in the top-12 of the C-USA rankings in rebounds per game (6.2), assist to turnover ratio (1.59) and assists per game (3.1).

West also adds to some impressive previous postseason-conference honors with being named to the all-Conference USA all-academic team twice, being named third-team all-Conference USA in 2020 and has now been named to the all-defensive team in back-to-back seasons.

The senior leads C-USA and is 10th in the country in steals per game (2.5), in total assists (119), assists per game (6.0) and in assist to turnover ratio (2.83) ranking 14th and 18th, respectively, in Division I men’s basketball in the final two statistics.

The native of Clarksburg, W.Va., ranks third in C-USA and 25th in the country in total steals (50) and 17th in C-USA in points per game (12.1).

The Herd finished the regular season winning six of its last seven, including a sweep of Charlotte in the final weekend inside the Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall returns to action in the first round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, Mar. 10, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT against the winner of Southern Miss and Rice. USM and the Owls face off on Tuesday night in the West Division preliminary-round game.