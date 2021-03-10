Rivera says he may run for Senate in Ohio

Television personality says he is considering campaign as Republican

CLEVELAND — Television personality Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday that he is considering a run for U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022.

Rivera, 77, posted on Twitter that he is weighing a run for the seat being vacated by two-term incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring.

“Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes,” Rivera posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, one of several posts he made regarding a potential run.

The commentator, who hosts a radio show from Cleveland, also gave an interview to the Cleveland.com, in which he said he was serious about a run and planning a tour of the state.

He said he and his wife would discuss a possible run in coming weeks and that his campaign could “scare the bejesus” out of Democrats and the “far-right wing of Republicans.

Rivera began his career as a journalist for ABC News, then hosted the tabloid talk show “Geraldo” from 1987 to 1998. In 2001, he joined FOX News as a correspondent and commentator.

Rivera had previously considered running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 2013, in a special election to fill a seat left vacant by the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg, but decided against a campaign.

Four Republican candidates have declared for the Senate race — former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, IT executive Mark Pukita and pilot Michael Leipold.

Among Republicans expressing interest in the seat are businessman Mike Gibbons and U.S. Reps. Steve Stivers, Warren Davidson, Brad Wenstrup and Bill Johnson, whose southeast Ohio district covers Lawrence County.

No Democrats have announced for the seat to date, but former Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes have said they are considering a run.