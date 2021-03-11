Haley Miller
Haley Nicole Miller, 22, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home.
Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.
