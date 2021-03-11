Man severely injured in ATV/SUV collision

A man was seriously injured on Monday after his ATV collided with an SUV.

According to Lt. Nick Lunsford, the commander of the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the U.S. 93 and U.S. 373 interchange.

Lunsford said that Kevin Davis, 46, Pedro, pulled out of his driveway onto U.S. 93 and into the pathway of a Dodge Journey that was southbound.

Davis was thrown from the ATV and hit the roadway.

He was flown to a Huntington hospital for multiple injuries.

Lunsford said his injuries were reported by the hospital as being severe and that his condition was unstable.

The four occupants of the SUV had minor injuries.

Lunsford said no citations have been issued yet.

He reminded people to take caution when driving an ATV.

“Off road vehicles need to remain off road and should never be driven on the roadway,” Lunsford said. “And all drivers need to use caution.”