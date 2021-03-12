March 12, 2021

  • 57°

Pancake breakfast to benefit South Point firefighters

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their biannual pancake breakfast fundraiser on April 3.

“We’re having it on the same day as the village’s community yard sale,” Matthew Vanwinkle, with the department, said.

He said the event, which begins at 7 a.m. at the fire department, located at 104 Eisenhower Street, will have outdoor dining, delivery (within the village) and curbside pickup available.

He said those who would like to place an order can call 740-317-4443 or 740-744-8426.

For those attending in person, cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, Vanwinkle said.

“And we’ll be practicing social distancing,” he said of COVID-19 precautions for the event.

All proceeds will go to the firefighters association.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business