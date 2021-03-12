March 12, 2021

Timothy Massie

By Obituaries

Published 5:25 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Timothy Martin Massie, 51, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Friends may call 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer – Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Street. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday with Brother Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

