Nathan Ferris

Nathan “Eric” Ferris, 56, of Scottown, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.