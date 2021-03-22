Kevin Davis

Kevin “Kei” Daniel Davis, 46, of Pedro, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, due to injuries suffered from an ATV accident.

Funeral service will be 1p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Arnold Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Puckett Cemetery, Pedro. Friends may call from 11a.m.–1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Social distancing and face masks will be required.

