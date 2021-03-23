March 24, 2021

Betty Edwards

March 23, 2021

Betty Edwards

Betty L. Edwards, 96, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Proctorville, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be 10:15–11:15 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.

