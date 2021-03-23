Betty Edwards

Betty L. Edwards, 96, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Proctorville, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be 10:15–11:15 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.