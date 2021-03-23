March 24, 2021

  • 64°

Russell Boster

By Obituaries

Published 10:27 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Russell Boster

Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation 2–3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Are you making any plans to take a vacation later this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business