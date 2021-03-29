March 29, 2021

Chesapeake hosting Easter events

By Staff Reports

Published 8:28 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

The village of Chesapeake has announced events for the week of Easter.

For the last week, the village has been hosting the Easter Bunny, Mayor Kim Oldaker said, with the rabbit being seen at village hall, Triangle Park, Studio 301 and Jamareid Boutique last Friday.

The rabbit will be making another stop at Triangle Park on Tuesday, where he will be on hand from 5:45 -7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Oldaker said the village is also planning an Easter parade in advance of the holiday.

It will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the route going from Second Avenue, to The Terraces, Brentwood, Primrose and Farmview neighborhoods.

