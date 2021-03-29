Dillow headlines 12 area players named All-Ohio

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

They are on the All-Ohio team and what a team it is.

A total of 12 area girls’ basketball players have been named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers 2020-21 All-Ohio basketball team.

Leading the way is Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ senior guard Addi Dillow who was first team All-Ohio in Division 3.

The 5-fooot-8 senior averaged 24 points a game as she became the program’s all-time leading scorer. She was instrumental in helping the Lady Hornets win three straight Ohio Valley Conference titles and a berth in the district finals this past season.

Fairland Lady Dragons’ 5-7 sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle was named special mention and 5-11 freshman teammate Bree Allen was honorable mention.

Hinkle averaged 17 points a game and Allen 15.5 points an outing.

Also, named to the honorable mention list were Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ sophomore guard Evan Williams, 5-5 Rock Hill Redwomen sophomore guard Hadyn Bailey, Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ 5-11 senior Maddie Ward, South Point Lady Pointers’ junior Karmen Bruton and Coal Grove’s 5-10 junior Kaleigh Murphy.

Murphy was another key figure in the Lady Hornets success as she averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Ward — who scored more than 1,000 points and had more than 500 rebounds — averaged 16.4 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Williams, Bailey and Bruton were all called upon to be point guards during the season.

Williams average 9.3 points and 3.0 assists a game. Bailey averaged 12.2 points despite being double teamed each game, and Bruton averaged 10 points and 3.0 assists.

In Division 4, St. Joseph Lady Flyers 5-9 junior Bella Whaley was named to the special mention All-Ohio team as she averaged 15.4 points and 11.4 rebounds as she has already amassed 658 rebounds in her career.

Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ 5-9 freshman Desiree Simpson was named to honorable mention. She averaged 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. Green Lady Bobcats’ 5-7 junior Kasey Kimbler was special mention after averaging 18 points a game.

Lady Bobcats’ teammate Kame Sweeney was named honorable mention. The 5-10 senior average 12 points per contest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Ohio High School Basketball

Division III Girls All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland

Coach of the Year: Ourtney Bryant, Warrensville Heights

First Team

Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 20.1; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, sr., 24.0; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, so., 20.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 21.1; Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-8, jr., 19; Brooklyn Troyer, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Izzy Lamparty, Canfield South Range, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Jade Salters, Warrensville Heights, 5-8, sr., 24.3; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, sr., 20.7.

Second Team

Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-8, jr., 17.4; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, so., 22; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 17.9; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, jr., 24; Arianna Smith, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, sr., 16; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 16.4; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 17; McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, jr., 21.5.

Third Team

Morgan Yoder, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, sr., 10; Maliyah Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, sr., 18; Gabbie King, West Jefferson, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-11, so., 16.9; Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, sr., 8.2; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5-9, sr., 10; Selena Weaver West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Caitlyn DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.3; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, so., 15.9; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, jr., 19.

Special Mention

DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-0., sr., 12.4; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 18.1; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Sr., 23.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-7, So., 17.0; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-8, So., 19.9; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Jr., 17.5; Emma Gumont, Warren Champion, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Krista Perry, Columbiana Crestview, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Kelsey Wolfe, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Arora Levengood, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr.,16.5; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-3, jr., 10.4; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, so., 17.4; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-9, fr., 15.7; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-11, jr., 12.6; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, Jr., 11.5; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, Jr., 16.5; Emily Rapacz, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.7; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview, 5-6, sr. 11.6; Emma Leis, Spencervlle, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, sr., 12.8; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, fr., 17.2; Paige Fischer, Williamsburg, 5-10, sr., 17.5.

Honorable Mention

Kyli Horn, Berlin Hiland, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Maria Clark, Martins Ferry, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Madalynn Kennedy, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-7, jr., 13.0; Casey Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Ali Shane, Zoarville Tusky Valley, 5-9, sr., 13.2; Brooke Baird, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Mahaley Farmer, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, Sr., 11.7; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Emma Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 5-6, Fr., 10.0; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Jr., 13.4; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Fr., 15.5; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 16.4; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr.; 10.0; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, So., 9.3; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, So., 12.2; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 10.6; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, 5-7, Jr., 11.3; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Jr., 10.7; Dana Bertke, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 8.5; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, jr., 12.2; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead, 5-7, sr., 13.9; Jordan Huffman, North Union, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-9, so., 10.2; Lyndsey Stocks, Northridge, 5-11, sr., 12.3; Torie Utter, Georgetown, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Madi Ogden, Williamsburg, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Alli Stolz, Bethel-Tate, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Leah Butterbaugh, Waynesville, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Kenzie Schneeman, Cincinnati Deer Park, sr., 21; Bella Answini, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.8; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-8, Jr., 13.9; Alexis Mahaffey, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-0, Sr., 8.6; Kella DiGeronimo, Independence, 5-7, Sr., 11.5; Welline Tere, Warrensville Heights, 5-6, Sr., 14.6; Ellie Struna, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-0, Jr., 13.4; Anna Ibos, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-8, Sr., 10.4; Haley Coso, Kirtland, 6-0, Sr., 10.6; Laney Murphy, Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 11.8; Olivia Stanley, Norwayne, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Jenna Smith, Garfield, 6-0, jr., 18.8; Brooke Waldeck, Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 19.1; Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-10, so., 19.1; Alexis Giles, South Range, 5-6, jr., 13.0, Joclyn Fristik, East Palestine, 5-4, sr., 15.7; Grace Witmer, Columbiana, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Brook Stookey, Tuslaw, 6-0, jr., 9.8; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-3, so., 18.5; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Hayley St. John, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, jr., 19.2; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, sr., 14.4; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-11, jr., 13.7; Sadie Arend, Carey, 5-11, sr., 11.3.

Division IV Girls All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

First Team

Tory Hendershot, Shadyside, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, sr., 32.1; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, sr., 20.8; Bella Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 13.6; Molly Howard, McDonald, 5-9, sr., 20; Riley Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-11, sr., 16.8; Morgan Hunt, Tri Village, 5-10. so., 19.9; Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, sr., 25.2; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-10, sr., 20.3.

Second Team

Ashleigh Wheeler, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-4, sr., 12.1; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, jr., 25.7; Harlei Antritt, Newark Catholic, 6-0, sr., 16; Danielle Vuletich, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-1, sr., 24; Grace Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-11, sr., 20.1; Hannah Mang, Lake Center Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Tai Roberts, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-6, jr., 21.2; Anna Swisshelm, Felicity-Franklin, 5-10, so., 22.8; Kenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, jr., 19.2.

Third Team

Cayton Secrest, Caldwell, 5-6, sr., 16.3; Baylee Wach, Shadyside, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, jr., 14.2; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, so., 11; Chloe Chard-Pelloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 14; Allyson Ross, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, sr., 15.3; Rylee Sagester, Tri Village, 5-6, so., 17.4; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-4, jr., 17.8; Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-7, sr., 16.4; Paige Gaynier, Delphos St. John’s, 5-6, sr., 21.5.

Special Mention

Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, jr., 15; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, jr., 15.4; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, jr., 12.5; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, jr., 19.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, jr., 18.0; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, fr., 15.6; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, so., 13.1; Bella Kline, East Canton, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-5, jr., 18.5; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, jr., 17; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, jr., 18.8; Brooklynn Hess, Danville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-9, jr., 13.9; Kamryn Jordan, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-5, sr., 14.1; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-2, so., 21.7; Aislyn Hurst, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Julia Harris, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, sr., 9.1; Giselle Johnson, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Camille Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-6, sr., 14.3; Katrina Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-8, sr., 13.7; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, sr., 14.4; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-7, jr., 12.4; Brooke Allen, Elmore Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 21.8; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 12; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, so., 20.0; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, fr., 17.4; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, sr., 12.1; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, so., 17.9.

Honorable Mention

Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, fr., 14.2; Emily Siedel, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-4, sr., 14.5; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-8, so., 16.0; Sophia Knight, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, fr., 12.4; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, so., 10.0; Makenna Phillips, Beallsville, 5-11, sr., 11.0; Curstin Giffin, Belpre, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-6, jr., 15.9; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, jr., 15.3; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, fr., 13.6; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 6-0, sr., 16.9; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 8.4; Emily Blevins, Berne Union, 5-7, sr., 9.0; Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-1, fr., 7.7; Paige Gavin, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, sr., 6.5; Jenna Grabans, Fairfield Christian, 5-6, fr., 12.0; Alexanderia Majers, East Knox, 5-5, jr., 11.3; Brynn Peddicord, Newark Catholic, 5-7, sr., 8.0; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-7, fr., 12.8; Azyiah Williams, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 5-5, sr., 24.3; Dana Rose Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Kathleen Ahner, Xenia Legacy Christian, 5-8, sr., 15.2; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-6, jr., 22.9; Mallory Mullen, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, sr., 13; Grace Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 5-6, sr., 20.3; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, fr., 10.0; Haley Domen Middlefield Cardinal, 5-1, jr., 16.0; Alex Rosson, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, jr., 8.8; Lati Fleming, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, sr., 12.0; Averey Lavinder, Columbia Stadion Columbia, 5-9, Sr., 9.7; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, Jr., 10.3; Tess Denning, Dalton, 6-1, sr., 11.9; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Zahra Cunningham, Windham, 5-9, jr., 15.0; Emma Whaley, Sebring McKinley, 5-5, sr., 19.0, Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-5, jr, 16.2; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 5-9, jr., 19.8; Sophia Costantino, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 15.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian, 5-7, sr., 17.9; Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central, 5-5, jr., 14.9; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, 5-5, jr., 13.8; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, jr., 15.8; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, jr., 12.4; Alli Vaughn, Fort Recovery, 5-10, sr., 11.4; Morgan Leffel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1.