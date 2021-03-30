Angela Dorrell

Angela Dawn Dorrell, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A visitation will be held for family and friends from 1:30–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

