March 30, 2021

  • 59°

Angela Dorrell

By Obituaries

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Angela Dawn Dorrell, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A visitation will be held for family and friends from 1:30–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, do you plan to attend in-person Easter services this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business