Lady Vikings get ‘good’ win, 11-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — As Sheriff Andy Taylor would say when Aunt Bee asked him how dinner was, he’d grin, shake his head and say, “It was reallll gooood.”

If the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings wanted to describe their play in a 11-1 win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Monday, they would have smiled and said, “It was reallll gooood.”

“We had good pitching, good offense, good defense, it was just a good all-around ball game,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

The offense came from the trio of Emily Estep, Kelsie Gothard and Kylee Thompson who accounted for 10 of the Lady Vikings’ 12 hits.

Estep went 4-for-4 with 4 runs batted in, Gothard 3-3 with 4 RBIs and Thompson 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

Lauren Wells supplied the pitching as she scattered 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked 3.

Chesapeake got a run in the top of the first when Bishop walked, Brown singled, Bowman walked and Webb hit into a fielder’s choice.

Symmes Valley (3-0) tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs, Gothard singled, Savannah Mart walked and Estep got an RBI single.

The Lady Vikings came back with 5 runs in the second to lead 6-1.

Kaitlyn Stevenson reached on an error, Desiree Simpson singled, Thompson doubled for a run, Gothard singled home a pair of runs and then Mart and Estep both had RBI singles.

The lead went to 10-1 in the third.

With one out, Stevenson walked, Simpson reached on a fielder’s choice, Thompson singled and Gothard had a 2-run single. Mart was safe on an error for a run and Estep singled in a run and a wild pitch scored Mart.

Symmes Valley ended the game in the fifth as Thompson singled, Gothard and Mart walked and Estep singled to drive in Thompson to create the run-rule.

The Lady Vikings play at Fairland on Tuesday.

Chesapeake 100 00 = 1 4 4

Sym. Valley 154 01 = 11 12 2

Bowman, French (5) and Bishop. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (K-6, BB-3, ER-1). L-Bowman (IP-4, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-CHS: Brown 1-3, Bowman 1-2, Webb 1-2, Heffner 1-1; SV: Emily Estep 4-4 4-RBI, Kelsie Gothard 3-3 4-RBI, Kylee Thompson 3-4 2B RBI, Desiree Simpson 1-3, Savannah Mart 1-2.