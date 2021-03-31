March 31, 2021

Chesapeake Easter parade set for Thursday

By Heath Harrison

The village of Chesapeake will host an Easter parade on Thursday.

 

Mayor Kim Oldaker said it will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the route going from Second Avenue, to The Terraces, Brentwood, Primrose and Farmview neighborhoods.

 

For the last week, the village also hosted the Easter Bunny, with the rabbit being seen at village hall, Triangle Park, Studio 301 and Jamareid Boutique last Friday.

