Ironton shops plan Spring on Vernon Street event for April 24

Two shops in downtown Ironton are planning an outdoor spring event for Saturday, April 24.

Cardinal Wishes and Treasures from the Valley are organizing Spring on Vernon, which will feature more than 60 vendors, Denise Coleman, owner of Cardinal Wishes, said.

The event will run from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets, Coleman said.

“We’ll have a little bit of everything — food, crafts, antiques and new stuff,” Coleman said.

The shops have organized similar events for spring, fall and Christmas in the past, but had to scale them down last year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Coleman said for those attending to wear a mask and follow the health guidelines in place by the state of Ohio.

“I think everyone is ready to get out and enjoy the warm weather,” she said. “And this should be good.”