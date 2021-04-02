Terry Workman

Terry Ned Workman, 62, of Dunbar, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Monday at 36th Street Tabernacle Church 4th Avenue in Huntington (Guyandotte), West Virginia, with visitation from 5–6 p.m. at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

