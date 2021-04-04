Blood drive in Ironton on April 13

Blood donations are currently desperately needed to prevent local shortages and healthy individuals are asked to donate at the upcoming blood drive.

The blood drive will be from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave., onboard the Kentucky Blood Center’s mobile unit.

During the drive, special precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all donors and KBC personnel.

Potential donors are urged to schedule a donation appointment in advance. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

This will help ensure that social distancing requirements are met and that a person will be able to donate. Please schedule an appointment as soon as possible because appointments are limited. To schedule an appointment, go to kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Please complete the health history questionnaire using KBC’s QuickPass tool on the day of the drive. This will help reduce the amount of time donors spend at the blood drive and potentially allow more donors to contribute.

Donors will need to bring an ID.

As a thank you, the KBC will give all donors a free T-shirt.

All registered donors will also receive a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.