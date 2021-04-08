Susan Malone

Aug. 12, 1949– April 7, 2021

Susan Craig Malone, 71, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Susan was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Portsmouth; a daughter to the late Richard and Jane (Murfin) Craig.

She is survived by her husband, Randall “Randy” E. Malone, of Ironton.

Susan was a 1967 graduate of Ironton High School.

She worked at Lawrence County General Hospital for 28 years as a registration clerk.

In addition to her husband Randy, those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Williams, of Ironton; stepson, Vinson (Lisa) Malone, of Wheelersburg; sister, Nancy Craig, of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Rilee Lewis, Kyle Williams, Judge (Dominique) Williams, Delanee Lewis, Brenner Williams, Abigail Malone and Caleb Malone

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Malone family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.