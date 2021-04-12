Chamber of Commerce plans craft fair for April 17-18

SOUTH POINT — A craft fair is scheduled to take place at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce headquarters next weekend.

Chamber director Shirley Dyer said the event was planned after last year’s Festival of Trees was forced to go virtual and its accompanying Christmas market canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we had to cancel the Christmas market for COVID, we decided to have a craft fair at this time of year, so that the people who had made things could sell those or bring things that were new,” she said. “We’ll have the tent set up, like we do for the Christmas market.”

Dyer said she expects about 20-24 craft vendors to set up at the event, and there will be food trucks on site as well.

She said the hours of the fair will run from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

There are still spots available for crafters to set up, she said, and those who are interested can call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.

“But, if they are interested, we’ll need to know soon,” she said.