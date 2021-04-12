No-cost, single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Lawrence County on April 20

Kitts Hill (April 12, 2021) – The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to adults 18 and older. The clinic, offered at no cost, will take place on April 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mamre Baptist Church located at 2367 County Road 182 in Kitts Hill.

To schedule an appointment and learn more visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment. Community Health Programs will also be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Washington, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties. For a complete schedule of these clinics, please visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.

Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Lawrence County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

For information about COVID-19, contact the Lawrence County Health Department or visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 web site: coronavirus.ohio.gov.