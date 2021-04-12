April 12, 2021

Randy Stevenson

Published 11:47 am Monday, April 12, 2021

Randy “Poppy” Stevenson, 74, of Proctorville, died Friday April 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived his wife Rita Brown Stevenson.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Darrell Fowler and Brother Wayne Taylor. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

