Lady Hornets top Chesapeake, West

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets are starting to get on a roll.

The Lady Hornets enjoyed the weekend with a 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Friday and then an 8-0 shutout over the Portsmouth West Lady Senators on Saturday.

Kaleigh Murphy got the win against Chesapeake with a complete game 3-hitter. She struck out 9 and did not issue a walk.

Rylee Harmon led the offense by going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI while Katie Deeds stole 2 of the Lady Hornets 6 bases.

Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith were 1-3 with an RBI and both Amber Schwartz and Murphy were 1-3,

Errika Bowman went 6 innings in taking the loss. She gave up 7 hits and struck out 6.

On Saturday, Murphy pitched a 3-hitter and racked up 12 strike outs. She also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Griffith drove in a run on a ground out in the first inning and then the Lady Hornets used a big 5-run second inning to blow the game open.

Dillow, Harmon and Murphy each drove in a run in the uprising.

Harmon and Griffith were 1-3, Dillow 1-4 and Kassidy Travis 1-2 as Coal Grove collected 7 hits.