Gerard Fuller

Gerard Harlow “Puck” Fuller, 72, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Fuller.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.