Jeffrey Kipp
Jeffrey Kipp
Jeffrey Allen Kipp, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.
Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Terri Kunze
Terri Kunze Terri Kay Kunze, 60, of Chesapeake, died, April 9, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be 1... read more