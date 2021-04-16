Wells, offense key Lady Vikings rout

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings put on an offensive display.

Lauren Wells is grateful, but they could have save it for another day if they wanted.

Wells fired a one-hitter as the Lady Vikings banged out 17 hits and routed the New Boston Lady Tigers 17-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

Wells struck out 7 and walked just one in going the distance for the win.

“Wells pitched well and we all put the ball in play top to bottom, even the young kids,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie Estep.

The offense was in high gear led by Desiree Simpson who was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in, Kylee Thompson who was 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Emily Estep was 3-3 with a double and 4 RBI, and Kaitlyn Stevenson was 2-3.

In the first inning, Thompson singled and Kelsie Gothard had an RBI double. Savannah Mart hit by pitch, wild pitch and Estep spanked a 2-run double to make it 3-0.

Symmes Valley (11-4, 4-2) extended the lead to 9-0 in the second.

Stevenson singled and Simpson doubled and Thompson had an RBI single, Gothard walked, Mart singled for a run and Estep followed with a 2-run single.

The Lady Vikings blew the game open with 8 runs in the third inning.

Simpson led off with a single, Thompson was safe on an error and Gothard hit into a force out at third. Mart singled and Estep singled for an RBI. Wells hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI.

Jocelyn Carpenter and Kylee Jenkins singled for a run, Stevenson singled, Simpson doubled for 2 runs and Thompson capped the rally with a 2-run double.

Symmes Valley visits Western on Monday.

New Boston 000 00 = 0 1 4

Sym. Valley 368 0x = 17 17 0

Kenzie Whitley and Jadelyn Lawson. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (K-7, BB-1). L-Whitley. Hitting-NB: Cadence Williams 1-2; SV: Desiree Simpson 3-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Kylee Thompson 3-4 2-RBI 2B, Emily Estep 3-3 2B 4-RBI, Kaitlyn Stevenson 2-3, Kylee Jenkins 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Savannah Mart 2-3, Kelsie Gothard 1-3 2B RBI.