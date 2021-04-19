Chris Perry

Chris Perry, 51, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.