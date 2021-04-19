Food: Blueberry Cheesecake Pie
• 1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling, divided
• 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind, divided (optional)
• 1 6-ounce graham cracker pie crust
• 8 ounces softened cream cheese
• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 large eggs
Preheat oven to 425˚F. Combine 1 cup blueberry pie filling with 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional); pour into crust. Bake 15 minutes. Chill remaining filling.
Beat cream cheese until fluffy in large mixing bowl. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, vanilla and remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional). Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each; pour mixture over blueberry filling in crust.
Reduce oven temperature to 350˚F. Bake 25 minutes or until set. Cool. Chill.
Serve with remaining chilled blueberry filling.
