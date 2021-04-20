Flyers set the pace as they down Bobcats in SOC tilt

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The St. Joseph Flyers seemed to be pacing themselves.

The Flyers scored in 4 of the 7 innings as they downed the Green Bobcats 14-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Blake Stuntebeck and Michael Mahlmeister combined on a 4-hitters and the Flyers collected 13 hits as a team as they improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the SOC.

Jackson Rowe was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in, Jimmy Mahlmeister 2-5 with an RBI and Mark Hodges 1-2 with 2 RBI to lead the offense as 10 different players had hits.

Levi Singleton was 1-2, Brandon Neal 1-3 and Nathaniel Branningam and Wiley Sanders each went 1-4 to pace Green.

J.C. Damron singled to start the second inning, Michael Mahlmeister and Elijah Rowe walked and Mark Hodges singled for a run and Mahlmeister scored on an outfield error.

The big highlight for the Bobcats came in the inning when the next batter hit line drive to first base with the runners breaking and first baseman Dustin Sprouse caught the liner, stepped on first base and threw to second base to get the runner and complete a triple play that cut off the rally.

Green got a run in the third when Singleton got a base hit, Brannigan’s bunt went for a hit, Sprouse walked and Joe Webb grounded out as the run scored.

The Flyers scored 3 in the fifth to lead 5-1.

Medinger reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a hit by Jimmy Mahlmeister who promptly stole second and third. Matt Sheridan walked and Jackson Rowe’s base hit drove in a run. Stuntebeck singled home Sheridan for the final run.

St. Joseph opened up a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Michael Mahlmeister and Elijah Rowe singled. Courtesy runner Matthew Heighton went to third on an error and scored on Hodges’ sacrifice fly with Rowe going to third.

Max Weber lined a base hit to score Rowe and it was 7-1.

Jimmy Mahlmeister and Jacob Salisbury singled to load the bases. Jackson Rowe walked to force home pinch-runner Darryn Harvey. Stuntebeck grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored 2 more runs and capped the rally.

The final 4 runs scored in the seventh.

Michael Mahlmeister singled, Elijah Rowe reached on an error, Drew Brown was hit by a pitch and Brady Medinger hit a sacrifice fly. Sheridan reached on an error as Rowe scored and Stuntebeck was safe on an error as 2 more runs scored.

The Flyers play at Western on Wednesday and Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday. They will host Coal Grove at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Joseph 020 035 4 = 14 13 4

Green 001 000 0 = 1 4 8

Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (6) and Michael Mahlmeister, Drew Brown (6). Levi Singleton, Dustin Sprouse (6), Ace Thompson (7) and Wiley Sanders. W-Stuntebeck (IP-5.0, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-8, BB-2). Mahlmeister (IP-2.0, K-3, BB-1). L-Singleton (IP-5.0, H-7, R-5, R-3, K-5, BB-3). Sprouse (IP-1.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-1). Thompson (IP-1.0, H-1, R-4, ER-1, BB-1). Hitting-SJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister 2-5 RBI, Matt Sheridan 1-3, Jacob Salisbury 1-1, Jackson Rowe 2-3 2-RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 1-5 3-RBI, J.C. Damron 1-4, Michael Mahlmeister 2-3, Elijah Rowe 1-3, Mark Hodges 1-2 2-RBI, Brady Medinger RBI, Max Weber 1-1 RBI; Green: Levi Singleton 1-2, Nathaniel Branningam 1-4, Wiley Sanders 1-4, Brandon Neal 1-3.