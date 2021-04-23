Max Brammer
Max Brammer, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
