OHSFCA unhappy with latest playoff expansion

The decision by the Ohio High School Athletic Association to expand to a 16-team playoff format was met with complete dismay by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system.

The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season.

We are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated.

The OHSFCA remains committed to working with the OHSAA and anyone else who is committed to maintaining the high standards of Ohio High School Football.

From:

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Board of Directors